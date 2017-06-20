Steve Bannon Makes Fun of Sean Spicer’s Weight, Upsetting Chelsea Clinton

Well, it’s 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday and that means Twitter is already terrible.

The Atlantic‘s Rosie Gray published a story this morning quoting Steve Bannon saying that the reason why White House press briefings are held off camera now is because “Sean [Spicer] got fatter.” It should be noted that Bannon looks like this:

Of course, it’s most likely that Bannon was just giving his colleague a playful ribbing and providing all of us a moment of levity in a world that’s spiraling into a complete hellscape.

Unfortunately, America’s Unwanted Daughter Chelsea Clinton couldn’t stand the fact that people weren’t paying attention to her and decided to barrel into the comedic moment and start showing off just how woke she is:

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

First of all, two middle-aged dudes ripping one another over their waist size isn’t some opportunity for a Dove Love Your Body campaign—it’s the way guys talk. Something tells me Spicer isn’t at risk for an eating disorder because his slob coworker made a crack about his gut.

Don’t worry though, she didn’t stop there:

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

It’s 2017—that’s like 2016, plus one! I just can’t imagine that racism still exists, poverty hasn’t been eliminated, and that all men aren’t just constantly cuddling and kissing each other instead of making disgusting jokes about the fact that your metabolism slows down in your 40s and 50s.

After a Twitter user pointed out how calculated all of Chelsea’s tweets come across, she landed a devastating counter punch:

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Au contraire, Madame Chelsea: Fat jokes can always be funny— especially when they’re about Sean Spicer.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.