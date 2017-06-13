State Rep. Announces Abortion Bill by Ripping Head Off Chicken

Missouri Republican state representative Mike Moon just upped the ante on political videos. Unlike lamestream politicians who just stand in front of the camera yapping their mouths with their smug ass families, Moon made the most metal piece of political theater to date.

To announce some kind of anti-abortion bill (not really important) he rips off the head of a dangling chicken with his bare hands!

Then as he rips the possibly still-beating heart out of its rib cage, he makes a pun.

“I think we need to get to the heart of the matter here,” he said as he rolls the bloody organ around his fingers. “So today, I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri.”

His bill would “require due process of law before the life of any human, born or unborn, is ended prior to natural death” and would essentially outlaw abortion in the state. Sure, it would probably be stricken down by courts even if it was passed, but did you see that fucking chicken! He ripped it apart with his bare hands! Mike Moon means business.

This video is the logical escalation of politicians using animal slaughter as a way to score points with down-home country Americans.

In 2014, Joni Ernst ran for an Iowa senate seat by bragging about how she castrated hogs on her farm growing up. Unfortunately Joni didn’t have the guts to do it on camera.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks