Star of ‘The Scorpion King’ Could Seriously Be President One Day. Stop Laughing

Fuck it, why not?
In an interview with GQ, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said there’s a “real possibility” that he’d run for president one day.
“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” the ex-professional wrestler said when asked if he would be willing to give up his film career for politics. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”
The Fast and Furious franchise star was also asked his thoughts on President Trump’s performance and gave a non-answer perfect for someone potentially interested in running for office.
“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”
So what would “The Rock’s” America looks like?