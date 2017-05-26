Someone Used Instagram Pics to Nark Ivanka and Her Massive Art Collection to Gov Ethics Office

Obviously her father is a social media wunderkind, but First Daughter Ivanka Trump is also adept at using her Instagram and Twitter presence to humanize the First Family and give insight to their daily lives at the country’s helm.

Unfortunately, though, with Instagram comes risks—namely that people will get a firsthand look at your million-dollar home furnishings. And sometimes those same people will report you to the government Ethics Office because it doesn’t appear you told anyone about the massive art collection you’re exhibiting in your Kalorama home.

According to artNet, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are patrons of contemporary art, and have amassed a collection worth millions, including works by some of the hottest up-and-coming artists. The pair, though, didn’t tell the Ethics Office about their residential museum when they filled out their financial disclosure forms.

No one would have known, except that Ivanka routinely posts pictures of the family at home—and the works of art appear in the background of her Instagram pics, like this work by artist David Ostrowski.

A similar painting selling on artNet says “price upon request,” but Ostrowski’s works are valued between $16,000 and $25,000. The artist set a record in 2014 for selling a piece to a collector in London for more than $140,000.

For Ivanka, though, that’s a cheaper work. In this photo, Ivanka is posing between a Nate Lowman work (left) and a piece by Dan Colen (right), each worth over half-a-million dollars.

Eagle-eyed art aficionados spotted the valuables and quickly told the Ethics Office that they might want to look into Ivanka’s holdings. The office, reportedly, contacted Ivanka and Jared and inquired about the situation, and why the pair hadn’t told them they had a warehouse of gorgeous paintings.

It turns out, according to Ivanka’s lawyers, that the problem with art is that it’s only worth something if you sell it. And while these are clearly valuable assets, the Ethics Office admits that it isn’t clear whether Ivanka and Jared would have to tell anyone about their art collection unless they explicitly collected the art as a financial investment.

The OGE only requires federal employees to disclose works of art worth over $1,000 if the employee holds that art for “investment purposes.” Most employees err on the side of disclosure, though. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, for example, listed that he’s part owner of a de Kooning painting worth around $14 million, even though he probably doesn’t intend to just sell it off.

Ivanka and Jared have only ever sold one piece from their collection, and say that they just enjoy collecting the art because, well, they enjoy collecting the art.

To avoid any further conflict, though, Ivanka and Jared’s attorney told artNet that the two plan to file an addendum to their disclosures listing all their art holdings.