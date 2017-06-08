‘Show Your Rump to Trump’ Plans Nationwide Mooning During President’s UK Visit

The President may not be anticipating a full moon for his state visit to the UK, but he may get one anyway. A few, actually.

Donald Trump is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain later this year, but preparations are already underway for a massive campaign designed to embarrass the American President by inundating him with naked rear ends everywhere he goes.

“Show your rump to Trump,” was born on social media, but the idea has quickly caught on.

Word spread quickly, and soon, dropping your pants to reveal your bare bottom to President Trump was not simply fun extracurricular activity, but a patriotic duty.

Londonites are especially angry at Trump this week, after he picked a fight with London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of last week’s London terror attacks. The two politicians snarked back and forth for days, leading some Londoners (including the mayor himself) to call upon their national government to rescind Trump’s invitation.

The UK’s national government is unlikely to make such a bold political statement. So London’s residents may make one of their own.

Weirdly, this is not the first time Trump has encountered a wave of bare bottoms in protest of his policies. The unsuspecting residents of Chicago’s Trump Tower got an eyeful in March, when the local anti-Trump resistance orchestrated a “mass mooning” of the luxury hotel and condo building to promote awareness of Trump’s “dangerous agenda.”

Trump was, oddly, unfazed—but he was also absent. Unlike Chicago’s, London’s mass mooning is being configured for maximum impact.