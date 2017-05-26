SHE PERSISTED: Hillary Clinton Gets Into Coughing Fit at Wellesley College, Blames Allergies

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has got into a coughing fit during her commencement speech at the elite Wellesley College.

Just minutes into the speech, Clinton started choking on her words, prompting a college official to swiftly bring her a bottle of water. The former candidate, whose coughing fits led to speculation about her health during the presidential campaign last year, blamed the hacking on allergies.

“We’ll blame allergies instead of emotions,” Clinton said as she struggled to talk.

WATCH: