‘Russians for Donald Trump RIP’: Post-Syria, Moscow Turns on the Donald

In Russia Donald Trump has symbolized a turning point in Russia-US relations. The Kremlin has expressed high hopes that his presidency will be a new opportunity to improve relations with Moscow. Many Russians were fans and supporters of his presidency. But today their tune has changed into that of mourning.

Following Trump’s airstrikes against a government airbase in Syria, the Kremlin didn’t hide its disappointment, making numerous statements on Friday about the “damaged relationship” with the U.S.

“This step deals significant damage to US-Russian ties, which are already in a deplorable state,” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said.

Leonid Slutskiy, a member of Russia’s State Duma, also talked of lost hopes for improving relations between the two countries: “This strike by the US gravely damages any possible anti-terrorist collaboration between Russia and the U.S.”

Russian Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev even took to Facebook to slam Trump in a lengthy post and announced a “completely ruined relationship”.

“That’s it. The last remaining election fog has lifted. Instead of an overworked statement about a joint fight against the biggest enemy, ISIS (the Islamic State), the Trump administration proved that it will fiercely fight the legitimate Syrian government…”

“Nobody is overestimating the value of pre-election promises but there must be limits of decency,” he continued “Beyond that is absolute mistrust. Which is really sad for our now completely ruined relations. And which is good news for terrorists.

“One more thing. This military action is a clear indication of the US president’s extreme dependency on the opinion of the Washington establishment, the one that the new president strongly criticized in his inauguration speech. Soon after his victory, I noted that everything would depend on how soon Trump’s election promises would be broken by the existing power machine. It took only two and a half months.”

Even Donald Trump’s Russian fans who have celebrated his victory with enormous enthusiasm seem to have turned their backs on him.

Following Friday’s airstrikes, a popular Facebook group called “Russians for Donald Trump” changed its name to “Russians for Donald Trump RIP.”

The community’s organizer, Alexander Domrin, a professor at Moscow’s National Research University Higher School of Economics, said that there is no more hope in better relations with the US.