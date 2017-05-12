Roger Stone Weirdly Appears on ‘The View’ and Claims He Just Spoke to Trump

Political operative and ex-Trump aide Roger Stone today absurdly appeared on ABC’s downmarket talk show The View to promote the new Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone.

Despite it being profoundly wishful thinking that anyone from The View’s sedentary audience will stream the doc about the scuzzy strategist who’s advised four presidents, its co-director Morgan Pehme also guested on the show.

Pressed by The View when he had last spoken to President Trump, Stone said, “I’m not going to say when I spoke to him”, only to then reveal, “I have spoken to him very recently.”

This is awkward. Earlier this week Trump shut down reports that Stone had counseled him to fire former FBI Director James Comey by tweeting: “Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time – had nothing to do with my decision.”

Stone also asked The View co-host Joy Behar if she wanted to “come back to my place” and view the tattoo of Richard Nixon that adorns his back.

Stone’s unlikely View-ing comes as the all female coffee klatch has been experiencing a bit of a resurgence in the ratings after a dismal few years of plunging ratings and constant firings of its various hostesses. The View, now run by ABC News, has been enjoying a hint of the ratings surge enjoyed by cable news channels feeding off constant Trump coverage.

Condoleezza Rice appeared on the show, her bow coinciding with reports that principal hostess Whoopi Goldberg is demanding a $1.5million salary raise to $3.5 million, the position of executive producer, and the removal of an unspecified ABC News executive from the show.

A source told Mail Online, “She wants this one ABC executive off the show. She blames this person for trying to turn The View into Good Morning America with the rotating hosts and contributors and doesn’t want that exec involved in the show any more.”

Unusually for Stone, he surely has nothing to do with that particular skullduggery. But perhaps if ABC does fire the conniving executive despised by Whoopi, then Stone can hire her.