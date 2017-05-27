Rising Young Staffer for NYC’s Mayor de Blasio is Arrested for Shocking Kiddie Porn Involving 6 Month Olds

A prominent young democrat and employee in the administration of New York City’s ultra liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography involving girls as young as 6 months old.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, was caught for allegedly keeping more than 3,000 sickening pictures and 89 videos on his computer after downloading the kiddie porn from the Internet, New York Post reported.

According to court papers, the pictures include “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct … on an adult male.”

The father of Schwartz, Arthur Schwartz, who’s a prominent labor lawyer and Democratic Party insider, claimed the case is “a personal tragedy.”

“I understand these are serious charges,” he said, witnessing his son’s getting arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday night. “He’s already in therapy for this.”

Sources told the paper that Schwartz gave in his laptop containing child pornography to the investigators.

Court papers also note that the young Democrat has been under investigation since end of March after he surrendered his laptop and gave police the permission to search it.

Schwartz is the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats.

He is also employed by the city Department of Design and Construction as a computer programmer analyst, earning $66,360-a-year, where he works on the “Build It Back” Hurricane Sandy recovery program.

Last year, he posted a picture on Twitter together with Robby Mook, who was campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s doomed presidential campaign.

The loyal Democrat got into politics at a young age, supporting his father’s campaign for Democratic district leader in New York. His father, Arthur, was New York counsel to Sen. Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign, in addition to being a treasurer for law professor and progressive activist Zephyr Teachout during her challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the 2014 Democratic nomination.

Similar to his son, Arthur Schwartz had problems with the law — back in 2015 he was caught removing hidden surveillance cameras from the front door of a $700-a-month, rent-stabilized apartment that was occupied by a 93-year-old client, the Post noted.

He got away without felony charges in exchange for paying $720 in restitution.

The son who was busted for child pornography has been been charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16. He was released $7,500 bail.

NYC Mayor de Blasio didn’t comment regarding the case.