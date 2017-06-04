Reza Aslan’s CNN Show Could Be in Jeopardy After Trump ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Tweet

CNN’s Reza Aslan could soon join Kathy Griffin on the network’s unemployment line, after the Believer host tweeted a profane response to President Donald Trump in the wake of the London Bridge terror attacks.

Aslan, who became infamous after eating human brains as part of his investigation of a cannibalistic Hindu sect on his religion show, has been an outspoken critic of what he calls “Islamophobia.” But he took his rhetoric to new heights Saturday night.

Responding to a Trump Tweet promoting the administration’s embattled “Travel Ban,” Aslan tweeted:

Trump followed up on his tweet by saying that “whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there.” But Aslan declared that Trump should be “ignored” during major international events.

The first, profane tweet became the talk of the Sunday morning shows, with some, including Fox News‘s Howard Kurtz, speculating that Aslan could be the next entertainer to find himself dumped from his CNN contract. He suggested that Aslan’s show could be cancelled over his “personal attack.”

On social media, the response to Aslan’s tweet was divided along party lines, with conservatives claiming that had a right-leaning television host reacted like Aslan, there would be a concerted effort to target that person’s advertisers. But left-leaning Twitter users defended—and built on—Aslan’s comments.

CNN terminated Kathy Griffin’s network contract earlier this week after the comedian posed for a photo holding a ketchup-slathered mask designed to look like Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin, who hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage, claims she’s been targeted by the Trump family in a coordinated attack in response to her stunt, and that she has been “betrayed” by her NYE CNN co-host, Anderson Cooper.