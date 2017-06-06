Revealed: NSA Leaker is Pro-Iran Liberal Activist who Says ‘Being White is Terrorism’

The federal contractor, who was charged by the Department of Justice for stealing classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) and leaking it to a media outlet, is a pro-Iran liberal activist who believes being white is terrorism.

According to the resurfaced social media accounts of Reality Leigh Winner, who was arrested on Saturday over leaking classified information to The Intercept and reportedly confessed the wrongdoing, the 25-year-old didn’t hide her contempt for President Trump or her country, and repeated far-left talking points.

On Twitter, she tweeted at rapper Kanye West suggesting he should make a shirt stating that “being white is terrorism”, despite being a white woman herself.

Just like other far-left Twitter warriors, Winner had a habit of replying to Trump’s tweets and trying to mock him. She called the President “the orange fascist”.

“The most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house,” she wrote, in reply to Trump’s tweet about the travel ban.

In another shocking revelation, the NSA leaker expressed support for Iran, saying she would support the Islamic country if the President, who she described as “Tangerine in Chief”, declares war.

According to the FBI warrant, “Winner was an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and held a Top Secret clearance.”

“There are many Americans protesting US govt aggression towards Iran. If our Tangerine in Chief declares war, we stand with you!” Winner tweeted at Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Winner was arrested by the FBI on Saturday after she printed out classified information containing “national defense information from an intelligence community agency” and then “unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet,” according to the DOJ.

As a federal contractor with Pluribus International Corporation, the leaker had top security clearance that allowed her to access classified information.

The leaked information was allegedly the basis for a June 5 article on The Intercept showing Russian hacking attempts into U.S. voting software leading up to the election.

Following her arrest, Winner confessed to printing the classified documents and sending them over to the media outlet.

In other posts on Twitter and Facebook, Winner ticked all the relevant boxes when it comes to being a left-wing activist, showing her support for Bernie Sanders, Black Lives Matter, fighting against climate change, and accusing Trump of colliding with Russia.

