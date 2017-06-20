Rapper Cazwell: Protest Trump by Being ‘as Gay as Possible’

The man-romper isn’t just for convenience, guys: It’s a sign of resistance to the Trump Agenda.

According to the rapper Cazwell, if you want to stick it to Donald Trump, the easiest way is to be “as gay as possible.” And, if you’re game, that includes donning a pastel lace two-piece, or the latest RompHim style.

The video for the protest song “Loose Wrists” shows Cazwell, who is gay, and his crew decked out for a day spent protesting domestic policy. It also features a leopard bathrobe and a collection of male strippers that would impress a Las Vegas mega-club.

“I’m a big boss, big balls, on a phone call,” Cazwell raps in his lace outfit. “I’m gonna rearrange some things [at the White House].”

Speaking to Out magazine, Cazwell said that he wants to “make America femme again,” and that part of that is standing up to what he considers an anti-LGBT agenda from the White House.

“We have a president that wants to take us off the census and a Vice President that believes shock therapy will cure gayness,” Cazwell says. “At the end of last year, I vowed to be as gay as possible with my music and videos. We have to be more visible than ever and I hope I inspire that.”

Mike Pence does not appear to have actually supported shock therapy. At one time, Pence opposed a bill that would outlaw “gay conversion” therapy practices in Indiana. Shock therapy is often a part of conversion therapy, but speaking to the media late last year, Pence said he did not support the practice.

The decision not to collect gender identity information on the 2020 census was made back during the Obama Administration. The Census Bureau says its official questionnaire has never asked about sexual orientation.

But, whatever. Nuanced political commentary doesn’t make for awesome music videos—and it certainly doesn’t help sell the romper lifestyle, which is ultimately the song’s goal.