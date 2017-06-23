President Trump Trolls Conflict of Interest Critics, Will Kick Off Re-Election Campaign at Trump Hotel

President Donald Trump has barely celebrated six months in office, which means its just about time to kick off his re-election campaign.

June 28th, Trump will host the first fundraiser of the Trump 2020 campaign, alongside the Make America Great Again Committee, which technically never stopped raising funds after the last election.

He’ll host the inaugural soiree at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, because, let’s face it, there really isn’t a more appropriate place for the duly-elected President of trolls to announce that he intends to continue torturing his political enemies, than at the very location most frequently targeted in Trump-related lawsuits.

Trump Hotel DC is at the epicenter of several legal challenges, most involving alleged conflicts of interest between Trump’s duty as President and his several hundred individual companies, partnerships, and LLCs. Such conflicts, plaintiffs say, include violations of the Constitution’s “Emoluments Clause” which prohibits the President from profiting directly off his position during his time in office.

Trump has structured his corporate assets in such a way as to prohibit any day-to-day involvement in financial decisions, and Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald, Jr., manage the hotel arm of Trump Corporation.

But, critics contend, foreign dignitaries, and those with business before the President have become frequent hotel guests and hotel restaurant diners in hopes of currying favor with America’s First Family. That means Trump may not profit directly from the hotel’s operation, but being President is very advantageous for his current and future financial interests.

Far be it for Trump to adjust his behavior simply because a couple of DC restaurants and Ivy League lawyers are filing briefs in the DC Circuit.

No doubt the kickoff event will be a star-studded celebration of Trump’s self-defined success, as big money donors gather to show support for the fledgling administration. But, for Trump, it likely won’t hurt to know his political opponents are paying close attention to his choice of venue.