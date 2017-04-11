Poll: Top Ten Most Popular Governors Are All Republican

Don’t let President Trump’s lousy approval ratings make you think that all voters hate Republicans.

According to a Morning Consult poll of more than 85,000 registered voters across the United States, Republican governors get the most thumbs up by their residents — and it’s not even close.

Toping off the list is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who boasts a 75 percent approval rating, with only 17 percent disapproving of his job performance. Closely behind Baker is Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Of the top five most popular governors, three are Republicans in solid blue states.

You won’t find a Democrat on the list until you get down to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who sits at number 12 with a 62 percent approval rating.

Part of the reason for such a sparse Democratic showing is the fact that Democrats only control 16 governorships nationwide. Still, even Democratic governors in liberal strongholds such as Delaware have a 14 percent approval deficit when compared to popular Republicans.

The Morning Consult poll wasn’t all good news for Republicans, however. Two of the three most unpopular governors went to Republican governor Sam Brownback of Kansas at 27 percent approval and Republican governor Chris Christie of New Jersey at a lousy 25 percent.

