‘Politics Over Protecting America’: New Ad Knocks Comey

Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump group chaired by Newt Gingrich and Rudolph Giuliani, will air an advertisement attacking former FBI Director James Comey during his Congressional testimony Thursday.

The ad, which has been uploaded to YouTube, charges Comey with putting “politics over protecting Americans” and labels him as “another DC insider.” While all major networks will air the hearing live, the ad is slated to play only on Fox News and CNN.

The ad also references the FBI’s policy of banning the phrase “radical Islam” from the agency’s handbooks. Comey is accused as well of not adequately investigating domestic terror threats despite the fact that “terror attacks were on the rise.”

Originally started as the Great America PAC, the group has renamed itself and is openly dedicated to advancing Trump’s legislative agenda. The organization is also the new employer of controversial right-wing entertainer Tomi Lahren.

Comey will testify Thursday about the FBI’s investigation into potential meddling by Russia into the 2016 presidential election and whether any associates of the presidents had contact with Russian officials. He is also expected to be asked about his firing.

