Politico’s New CEO Claims He ‘Skews Moderate Politically’ But Does He?

Politico has a new CEO, Patrick Steel, who claims to be a “moderate.” And yet, a closer look at the entrepreneur’s financial contributions reveals a strong bias towards the left.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Steel described himself as a moderate. But as the WSJ notes, Steel spent time in Bill Clinton’s presidential administration in the ‘90s. More recently, Steel raised funds for Hillary Clinton.

“I think there is a tremendous runway for growth as people are now, more than ever, trying to understand politics and government,” said Steel of his new position at Politico, where he hopes to grow the site’s audience in the age of Trump and far-right political candidates in Europe.

But per findings by News Busters, Steel’s donations in 2016 are contradictory to his claims that he “skews moderate politically.” Even if you regard Hillary Clinton as a “moderate,” Steel’s other donations should be enough to raise eyebrows about his true political affiliations.

He donated $250 to Chuck Schumer, and $500 to leftist activist Zephyr Teachout—who’s been described as someone who “makes Bernie Sanders look like Richard Nixon.” He also donated to $1,000 to former Al Gore environmental advisor Katie McGinty, who lost a race against Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. Steel also contribute $2,000 to Congressman Jamie Raskin in Maryland—who the Washington Post described as “the most liberal congressional candidate in a crowded field.”

If Patrick Steel is in any way moderate—it’s only halfway between the far left to the center left.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.