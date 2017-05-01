‘People’s Climate March’ for the Environment Leaves Behind an Environmental Disaster

On Saturday, environmentalists from across the country converged on Washington, DC for the “People’s Climate March,” to urge the Trump Administration to invest in policies that fight climate change.

Unfortunately, though, it appears that march organizers didn’t do enough to encourage environmentalism within their own ranks.

As protesters packed up and celebrity climate activists Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore and Richard Branson boarded their carbon-spewing private planes to jet off to their next destinations, the Washington Mall was left littered with garbage, including paper signs, food containers and plastic bags.

DC residents cataloged the mess on social media .

A DC resident living near the march site told Heat Street that he was extremely dismayed by the “giant piles of signs and trash” left strewn across the park.

Of course, all protests are messy, and the People’s Climate March drew tens of thousands of marchers with a disparate list of demands that included nearly every progressive cause in recent memory, so there was bound to be something left behind.

But there’s also a deep sense of irony in such a display following a march designed to force the President to pay attention to what he might be doing to the environment.