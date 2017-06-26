Over 40 Convicted Terrorists in the UK Have Avoided Deportation By Using Human Rights Laws

More than 40 foreign-born convicted terrorists have used human rights laws to avoid deportation from the UK, an unpublished bombshell government report claims.

The report, commissioned by current British Prime Minister Theresa May when she was Home Secretary, sheds light on the British government’s inability to deport known terrorists from its shores, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

It claims the government is facing serious problems in deporting convicted foreign terrorists at a time when ISIS-inspired attacks – such as those in Manchester last month which killed 23 people and injured a further 119 – are rising.

The study, which looked into a scheme called Deportation with Assurances (DWA), notes that in court cases lawyers that are often funded through taxpayers via legal aid have effectively prevented terrorists from being deported back to their home country.

The deportation scheme is designed to allow Britain to deport terror suspects as long as they won’t be mistreated or tortured in their home country. However, terror suspects have avoided deportation using the human rights act.

The government study was done by David Anderson QC and Professor Clive Walker, an international law expert. It was completed in February but has remained unpublished, allegedly because of government pressure.

Professor Walker told The Sunday Telegraph that his research “suggests there are more than 40 foreign terrorists convicted in the UK who have avoided deportation using the human rights act. The figure is much larger than was previously thought.”

Siraj Yassin Abdullah Ali, convicted of helping the 21/7 bombers in 2005, is a jihadist who avoided deportation after shielding himself with human rights laws.

The government unsuccessfully tried to expel him to his home country Eritrea,after he was released in 2011 after serving half of his nine-year sentence. The deportation was prevented on the grounds that he faced “inhuman treatment or punishment” if he returned.

Ismail Abdurahman, who hid a July 21 bomber for three days, also avoided deportation to his native Somalia after judges ruled that he might not be safe there.

Baghdad Meziane, who was sentenced for 11 years in prison back in 2003 for fundraising for Al-Qaeda, is another jihadist who shielded himself with human rights laws to avoid being expelled to Algeria. He’s now walking free and believed to live in Leicester.

The UK has recently experienced a severe terror threat. Since March, there have been three separate ISIS-inspired terrorist attacks – at Wesminster Bridge, London Bridge, and Manchester Arena.

Some terrorists were known to intelligence agencies before they committed the atrocities. Youssef Zaghba, a London Bridge attacker, had been on an international watch list after trying to enter Syria in 2016.

The paper reported that only 12 foreign-born terrorists have been deported under the scheme that guarantees fair treatment in their home countries. France, often criticized for being lenient on terrorism, has deported more than 120 terrorists.

Lord Carlile, an independent reviewer of terror laws, said an overhaul is needed to be able to deport more terror suspects.

“The attacks in recent months demonstrates the need to protect the public and that this should outweigh the human rights of terrorists,” he said.