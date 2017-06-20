Rep. Jason Chaffetz Is Unloading on Donald Trump on His Way Out of Office

Rep. Jason Chaffetz is just counting the hours until he retires from Congress, and he seems hell bent on using every last one of them to torch President Donald Trump.

The Utah Congressman has less that two weeks left before he departs the House, leaving an open seat for a lucky Utahan with Washington aspirations. He chaired his last Oversight Committee hearing earlier in June. And he departs Washington having conducted a number of high-profile investigations, but with a mixed reputation.

It’s not clear what he intends to do next—but it probably won’t be joining Trump’s White House or taking on any major role as a Republican guru.

This week, Chaffetz took aim at the GOP in a series of angry outbursts, excoriating the Trump administration for a lack of transparency, and striking out at Republicans who, he says, failed to thoroughly investigate Obama-era scandals.

“The reality is, sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration,” Chaffetz said in an interview with Sinclair Broadcast group. “I thought there would be this, these floodgates would open up with all the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon.”

He went on to specifically criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “In many ways, it’s almost worse because we’re getting nothing, and that’s terribly frustrating and, with all due respect, the attorney general has not changed at all. I find him to be worse than what I saw with Loretta Lynch in terms of releasing documents and making things available.”

Republicans, Chaffetz claimed, were to blame for the House Oversight Committee’s lack of results following months-long investigations into the IRS’s targeting of conservative groups and the “Fast and Furious” operation, which involved an Department of Justice drug interdiction and weapons exchange operation that went wildly out of control.

Trump simply wouldn’t issue the subpoenas, Chaffetz says, and Republicans weren’t aggressive enough to ask for them. This is, of course, easy for Chaffetz to say now, when he doesn’t have to work with the administration, or fellow Congressional Republicans, for results.

Also, Trump left plastic wrap over Chaffetz’s Congressional toilet seat.

Okay, that didn’t happen, but by the way Chaffetz’s is railing against the President, you’d think Trump charged Barron with locking the man’s phone, or stealing his training bra.

Chaffetz seems to be deflecting criticism with his remarks as well. Despite leading numerous investigations—and objecting to Trump’s nomination as the Republican Presidential candidate (a position he held for a whole 19 days)—Chaffetz has faced criticism for refusing to look into Trump’s conflicts of interest, and into Mike Flynn’s meetings with Russian officials.

At any rate, Trump will be done with Chaffetz in two weeks. Rumor has it, Chaffetz may join a news network as a commentator or run for Utah governor. After this, though, the former might be an easier sell than the latter.