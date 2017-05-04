Obama’s First Love Now Works For Most Left Wing, PC College in America

Before Barack Obama married Michelle Obama, he proposed twice to a leftist academic named Sheila Miyoshi Jager–who, fittingly for Obama’s first true love, now plies her trade at what’s likely the most progressive, politically correct and left-wing college in America — Oberlin, whose many politically correct alumni include Lena Dunham and Richard Haas.

According to the new bombshell biography “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama” by Pulitzer-Prize winner David J. Garrow, Obama proposed twice to half-Asian and half-white Jager – only to be rejected both times, the Daily Mail reported.

The now-professor at Oberlin told the author of the book that Obama asked her to marry him in the fall of 1986, but she rebuffed him, saying “not yet” as her mother thought the future president was too young (she was two years younger than Obama who was 23 at the time).

A year later, however, Obama’s ambitions changed. “I remember very clearly when this transformation happened, and I remember very specifically that by 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president,” Jager told Garrow.

Jager was mentioned in Obama’s 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father, only as a bizarre amalgam of various white women he’d dated as a young man. But according to the new book, her relationship with him was far more significant. To wit, even after Obama began dating Michelle back in 1990, he continued seeing Jager.

Garrow claims Obama had “two powerful, overlapping relationships” (a euphemism for two-timing on Michelle). “I always felt bad about it,” Jager said about the relationship.

(Garrow’s biography also writes that Obama “considered gayness” while in college, but we won’t get into that)

It’s rather symbolic that the woman Obama had eyes on is now, decades later, a professor at one of the most left-wing universities in the country. Over his eight years of the presidency, however, Obama (perhaps wary of how its left wing associations would appear to voters) never set a foot on Oberlin College campus. Only Michelle Obama came to the campus back in 2015, accepting an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humanities.

Jager, 53, is now an associate professor and director of the East Asian program at Oberlin College in Ohio and married (with children) to historian Jiyul Kim. The university alumni includes such left-wing stars as Lena Dunham.

Oberlin recently endured a firestorm of criticism after the New Yorker reported on the radical politics of Oberlin, “a school whose norms may run a little to the left of Bernie Sanders”.

Back in December 2015, a group of black students reportedly wrote a fourteen-page demands letter to the university’s administration. The nonnegotiable demands include changes in the school’s admissions and personnel policies, and academic offerings.

“You include Black and other students of color in the institution and mark them with the words ‘equity, inclusion and diversity,’” the letter read, “when in fact this institution functions on the premises of imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, and a cissexist heteropatriarchy.”

The university was also under pressure after Joy Karega, an assistant professor of rhetoric and composition at Oberlin, said on social media that Zionist were involved in the 9/11 terrorist attack, ISIS was created by Mossad and the C.I.A, and the Rothschild family owned “your news, the media, your oil, and your government.”

Furthermore, Oberlin was recently embroiled in a nationally publicized argument over whether the sushi it served in its dining halls was “racist”. Lena Dunham weighed in that the sushi was, indeed, an example of racist “cultural appropriation”.