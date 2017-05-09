Obama’s ‘Cow Farts’ Climate Speech: All Left-Wing Dogma, Sparse Science

In his first post-presidential speech on foreign soil, Barack Obama gave a pretty good indication of how he’s going to spend the next ten years of his post-presidency and just how far to the left he’s going as he defends his legacy.

The Obama who on Tuesday gave the keynote at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, and covered everything from Earth’s climate and sustainability, is far from the declared pragmatic moderate who left office. He was introduced by another slick montage of video clips familiar during his presidency and delivered his speech in a stylish tie-less shirt and suit, once again proving the point that the production value is a good cover for the far left liberal dogma on food and climate, driven by celebrity wishcasting and the eco-science of population control.

The former president, who told us eight years ago the oceans would begin to recede and signed the Paris climate deal which we were told was the moment the world turned around from disaster, now turned to his doctrinaire theories on meat consumption to the climate cycles of the planet. Obama opened his speech by declaring that “Some cities are seeing floods on sunny days.”, apparently referencing a single New York Times article from September of last year about rising tides near coastal cities, none of which have been proven with certainty to be because of man made climate change.

Obama then went on to state that climate change and food shortages will only exacerbate “the migration already burdening Europe”. To clarify, we should note that it wasn’t climate change that dropped barrel bombs filled with sarin gas and it wasn’t climate change that laid down a red line against Bashar Assad in Syria, then refused to enforce it while those bombs where dropped.

The most striking of Obama’s remarks came when he brought up food consumption. “Our existing food system is a significant contributor to climate change,” Obama said going on to list ways that the challenge of people eating could be slowed or halted. “We need to create a food culture that encourages a demand for healthier more sustainable food,” he lectured, claiming that up to 40% of Americans waste food while millions on the planet starve. Perhaps this is the part of the speech he should have given before sailing around Polynesia on billionaire David Geffen’s yacht with Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.

But what did Obama really mean with “sustainable food”? Well, sorry to say, meat lovers, he doesn’t mean you. “We’re also going to have to find ways to produce protein in a more efficient way.” Obama stated in the sit down interview portion of his speech with his former White House chef Sam Kass, who is married to left wing journalist Alex Wagner.

“As people want to increase meat consumption, that in turn is spiking the growth of greenhouse emissions coming out of the agricultural sector,” Obama stated, linking the production of meat to not only methane in delicious cows, but also to the emissions factories omit while processing those delicious cows.“People aren’t as familiar with the impact of cows and methane,” he said. Obama then did his thing by encouraging people to just eat smaller steaks.



That’s when Kass gently reminded the former President how much steak he had cooked for him over the course of his presidency (hundreds).

And herein lies the entire problem with Obama’s lecturing philosophy. A former President who is most comfortable among the most famous, glamorous and wealthy people on the planet has taken to lecturing the little people to enjoy their lives a little bit less in order to save the planet, simply because he says so.

The “Eat Less Meat” vegan terror crowd has, for years, been a who’s who of Obama celebrity friends (Paul McCartney for example). The problem for Obama, the unofficial 5th Beatle, is that methane emissions from cows (i.e. cow farts) have already been largely debunked by scientists as far left philosophy with very little grounding in evidence-based findings. The raising of livestock accounts for less than 3% of all methane in the United States alone. There is no majority science to back up Obama’s claims about meat consumption, but he will go and speechify about it anyway and people will call it science.

The “Stop eating Meat” sloganeering of the far left has become a sort of fringe dogma amongst Hollywood celebrities and activists that Obama knew he could never get away with while running for President, either in 2008 or 2012, but now, without the shackles of political office, has decided he is going to champion and attempt to mainstream. And dessert is coming!

It’s the exact kind of absurd conflation with the natural climate cycles of the Earth that make people enter a voting booth, tell the conflationist to go stick it, and vote for someone like Donald Trump, who proudly eats steak well done with ketchup. There are human contributing factors to the climate of the planet, but it’s near impossible to believe the wailing of celebrities in jets and yachts, and their Kryptonian warnings of a planetary catastrophe that will wipe out humankind because you threw another dog on the grill for your family on a Sunday.



The simple answer to the progressive elite demanding we give up those delicious burgers, steaks and chops to satisfy a millionaire’s ego? My body, my choice.

