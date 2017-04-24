Obama Kicks Off Public Speaking Career With $400K Payday for Headlining Wall Street Conference

Former President Barack Obama will kick off his post-presidential speaking career with an appearance at a Wall Street bankers summit that will pay him $400,000 for a single speech.

After years of bashing “big banks” and claiming that more must be done to combat the influence of Wall Street within the hallowed halls of the Federal government, Obama will take $400,000 of Cantor Fitzgerald’s wealth to appear at their annual healthcare conference in September.

According to Fox Business, the former president inked the deal recently, after returning from his month-long stint in the South Pacific, on Marlon Brando’s private island. While there, he and his wife partied aboard David Geffen’s monster yacht, the “Rising Sun,” with fellow celebrity one-percenters, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Oprah.

On Monday, Obama spoke on community organizing and grassroots political action at the University of Chicago, where he warned students to “be a little more circumspect” with their selfies, and embrace the mistakes they make as they grow. He’s also scheduled to receive the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage award in May, and will appear in Germany for a forum on “involved democracy” later this summer.

This is, however, Obama’s first foray into the world of paid speeches, where his Democratic predecessor, Bill Clinton (and his wife, Hillary), made their fortunes after leaving office. He will earn more than either Clinton, however, at nearly half-a-million dollars per appearance.

Hillary and Bill commanded only around $300,000 each, not including the cost of fulfilling their lavish riders, which included private jets, Presidential suites and personal assistants.

Obama is expected, of course, to put even more events on his dance card, once he fully resumes public life.

Cantor Fitzgerald is an investment services company, and its annual healthcare conference helps to inform its investors about developments in the healthcare space. In addition to Barack Obama, attendees will hear from some of Democrats’ most feared boogeymen, including representatives from “Big Pharma,” private insurance companies, Wall Street executives, and top corporate CEOs.