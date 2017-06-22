Obama Speechwriter Didn’t Vote—and Edited That Admission Out From His Popular Liberal Podcast

The new talk show “Pod Save America” has become a hit for one of America’s most insufferable demographics: pseudo-hip urban liberals who un-ironically cite Barack Obama’s hollow speeches as evidence of a successful presidency, despite few policy successes and a country so desperate for change that Donald Trump seemed like a reasonable successor.

Hosts and former-Obama bros Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett and Daniel Pfeiffer like telling listeners to go out and vote and make their voice heard—maybe they should take some of their own advice. In a discussion with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, cohost Lovett admitted that he didn’t vote in the recent city election on May 16.

Not that you would know if you weren’t there. While a recording of the discussion was later posted on the podcast’s website, the exchange about Lovett’s failure to vote was cut. according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Lovett joked that he would “cut that part out” after receiving a stern lecture from Garcetti about civic participation, it turns out he wasn’t kidding.

“Pod Save America” regularly receives downloads in the “low six figures,” according to THR and is considered one of American’s most successful political podcasts.

To be fair, I’ve taken to not voting much lately, either. Although this is more out of a growing belief that no one should vote, than a sign of civic laziness.

