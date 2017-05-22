Obama Speaks on Global Warming, Then Spews CO2 With Private Jet, 13-Car Motorcade

Current President Donald Trump may be living it up in Saudi Arabia, but former President Barack Obama certainly isn’t slacking off on the sweet life.

Obama and his wife Michelle are in Italy this week on vacation, after the former President spoke to the Institute for International Political Studies in Milan on the importance of addressing climate change, to preserve the world’s food supply and protect its underprivileged.

Apparently, he’s decided to demonstrate humanity’s contribution to global warming by making his own carbon footprint as big as possible.

On Friday, the Obama’s jetted into Tuscany on a private – not a commercial – plane, escorted into a small Florentine airport by six additional military jets, according to Italian state television. Footage of the landing has been broadcasting across Italy all weekend.

Once on the ground, the Obamas slipped into a black SUV and drove to the private Tuscan villa, Borgo Finocchieto, where they’ll be staying in all week, escorted by a 13-car motorcade.

The Villa, of course, is no mere motel, nestled in the Tuscan countryside just a few miles south of the city of Florence. They’ll be taking over an entire Tuscan village, where they’ll have their choice of 22 bedrooms, a library, several private spas and steam rooms, and wine-tasting room. Borgo Finocchieto also boasts commanding views of Tuscany’s vineyards.

It usually goes for $15,000 per night, but luckily for Obama, it belongs to his former ambassador to Italy, so no doubt the pair will get a deal.

In just his trip back and forth to Italy, for his presentation and his vacation, Barack Obama has emitted more than 16 metric tons of carbon – just shy of what an average American emits in a year. Add to that the motorcade, the internal travel in Italy, and, of course, the villa, and Obama and his wife have easily emitted more carbon in one single week than most Americans will in 2017.

Last week, Obama implored those same Americans – and their compatriots across Europe – to cut down on their carbon emissions in order to draw global warming to a standstill.

“When it comes to climate change, the hour is almost upon us,” Obama told the audience at his IIPS keynote. “I do not believe that this planet is condemned to ever-rising temperatures. I believe these are problems that were caused by man and can be solved by man.”

He even predicted that such egregious energy consumption to lead to food shortages as Europe struggles to take in refugees from the Middle East. If it were such an imperative, however, perhaps Obama, like other famous environmental activists, should be reconsidering his own personal habits.