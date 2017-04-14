North Carolina Rep Says Lincoln Was a ‘Tyrant’ Like Hitler

A North Carolina representative is under fire after comparing Abraham Lincoln to Adolph Hitler and saying the Civil War was “unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

Rep. Larry Pittman made the controversial comments on Facebook, where he was arguing that North Carolina should ban gay marriage. “Get over it,” one commenter responded, referencing the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage.

“If Hitler had won, should the world just get over it?” Pittman responded. “Lincoln was the same sort [of] tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and evil.”

As a state lawmaker, Pittman has also sponsored a proposed amendment to the North Carolina constitution that would allow secession from the United States.