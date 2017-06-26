Nikki Haley: People Said ‘Hateful Things to Me and My Family’ at NYC Pride Parade

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she and her family were harassed while eating lunch at a New York City restaurant during the Pride Parade Sunday.

“We, [incluing] my son, were booed by patrons saying hateful things as we left lunch @ Pride Parade,” Haley wrote. “Our country is better than this. #HateNeverWins.”

Haley’s past stances on gay marriage have fueled ire from the LGBT community. In 2013, as governor of South Carolina, she defended a state constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, saying “the citizens of South Carolina spoke.”

But as the United States’ ambassador to the UN, she decried Chechen officials who had reportedly arrested more than 100 gay men, killing some.

“We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association,” Haley said in April. “If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored.”

On Twitter, several people suggested that Haley deserved to be booed because she was part of the Trump administration, and because of her record on gay rights.

“Well, Nikki Haley opposes trans protections, tried to oppose SSMs from other states, and now works for Trump,” wrote Zack Ford, the LGBTQ editor at Think Progress. “So yeah, she was booed.”

“Good,” wrote Eleanor Saitta, a hacker and security expert. “Until you stop threatening to destroy our lives, you shouldn’t have peace in public.”