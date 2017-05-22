Newt Gingrich Pours Fuel on the Flames of Seth Rich Murder Conspiracy

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is a common sight on television these days, usually invited by panelists to weigh in on current events. This weekend, he used his Sunday morning appearance on Fox and Friends to share the Seth Rich murder conspiracy theory. This wasn’t the first time Gingrich has weighed in on the conspiracy, having previously fanned theories about his death in the months following the murder.

According to conspiracy theorists, former Democratic National Committee staffer Rich was murdered last year in retaliation by the Hillary Clinton campaign to the DNC leaks.

Proponents of this theory believe that Rich was the person who provided the leaks to Julian Assange at WikiLeaks, following claims that he was in contact with the organization before his death.

Rich’s family denies these allegations. Police declared his slaying to be a robbery gone wrong (his wallet and watch were not taken) and have yet to make any arrests.

“We have this very strange story now of this young man who worked for the Democratic National Committee, who apparently was assassinated at 4 in the morning, having given WikiLeaks something like 53,000 emails and 17,000 attachments,” said Gingrich on the show.

“Nobody’s investigating that, and what does that tell you about what’s going on? Because it turns out, it wasn’t the Russians. It was this young guy who, I suspect, was disgusted by the corruption of the Democratic National Committee. He’s been killed, and apparently nothing serious has been done to investigative his murder. So I’d like to see how [Robert S.] Mueller [III] is going to define what his assignment is.”

Given Gingrich’s close interest in the Seth Rich murder, there are jokes that Callista Gingrich was nominated as ambassador to the Vatican to get Newt as far away as possible from Washington DC.

Gingrich’s presently unsubstantiated claims have become the subject of a large-scale operation on 4chan to solve Rich’s murder, through /pol/’s “weaponized autism,” previously used to hunt down Shia LeBeouf’s He Will Not Divide Us flags.

Kim Dotcom, the multimillionaire Mega.nz founder who is currently fighting extradition with the United States on copyright violations, claimed this weekend that he had information tying Rich to WikiLeaks, which he plans to release on Tuesday.

With Rich’s killers still on the loose and his murder nowhere close to being solved, interest in the case will remain active for some time to come.

