New York Could Become First in the Nation to Ban Declawing of Cats

The New York state lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban the declawing of cats in the state, making it the first state in the country to outlaw the practice.

Animal-rights activists and some veterinarians claim declawing involves the amputation of a cat’s toes back to the knuckle and leaves them permanently injured. Supportive veterinarians lobbied for the bill on Tuesday at the state Capitol, the Sun Sentinel reported.

But New York’s largest veterinary association come out against the ban, saying the procedure should remain legal as a last resort for cats that won’t stop scratching furniture or people.

A similar bill banning the practice of declawing didn’t get a vote last year, but Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal of Manhattan’s extremely liberal Upper West Side neighborhood, who sponsored the bill, claims more politicians are getting on board.

The practice of declawing is banned in the United Kingdom and a few other countries in Europe as well as in a few liberal California cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.