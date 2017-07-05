New Poll: Strong Support for Trump’s Modified Travel Ban

President Donald Trump has faced nonstop opposition to one of his earliest policy proposals: A temporary ban on issuing visas to six Muslim countries that are home to a disproportionate number of Islamic extremists. Despite facing a number of court challenges, the policy itself always seemed to be something the public would support. After all, most are smart enough to recognize that it was never a blanket “Muslim ban,” and the temporary nature of the order made it difficult to dismiss it as totally “anti-American.”

Still, the public’s attitudes towards the ban have waved back and forth — until now. According to a new national tracking poll from Morning Consult, a strong majority of Americans now support the president’s revised order.

When asked if respondents supported the State Departments “recently outlined new guidelines which say visa applicants from six predominately Muslim countries must prove a close family relationship with a U.S. resident in order to enter the country,” 60 percent “strongly support” or “somewhat support” the policy. Broken down by party, 84 percent of Republicans favored the policy, as did 41 percent of Democrats.

The latest change to the ban to include those with “close family relationships” is a product of last week’s Supreme Court changes, which allowed the ban in place if those with family members in the United States could still travel here. This change, poll numbers suggest, made the overall policy much more palatable to the American public.

This latest poll confirms what a lot of frustrated conservatives and Trump supporters have known for a while: A number of the president’s policies would be strongly supported if they were only competently implemented.

