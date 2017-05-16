New Bombshell Evidence Suggests Slain DNC Staffer Seth Rich Was in Contact With WikiLeaks

Democatic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks before he was gunned down in Washington, DC last July, a new bombshell investigation has found.

Rich, 27, died after he was shot in Washington’s gentrifying Bloomingdale neighborhood sometime after 4 a.m. on July 10 while walking home from a bar, on the phone with his girlfriend. The police have claimed his death was a “botched robbery” though in almost a year, no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested despite a large reward being offered .

In the months since the shooting, conspiracy theorists have obsessed over Rich’s murder, speculating that he was involved in the leak of tens of thousands of DNC emails before the 2016 presidential election, which included emails from key party staffers and consequently led to the resignation of disgraced chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange himself strongly suggested that Rich had been a source and that he was targeted by the Democrats as a result.

For months, there was no evidence of a connection between Rich and Wikileaks — until now. Law enforcement sources now tell Fox News that Rich was behind the leaking of thousands of emails to WikiLeaks and was in contact with the organization.

A federal investigator, who reviewed the contents of Rich’s computer within 96 hours after his murder, told Fox that the slain DNC staffer made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American journalist and director of WikiLeaks who lived in London at the time.

“I have seen and read the emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” the federal investigator told Fox News, confirming the connection with MacFadyen. He added that the emails are in the hands of the FBI, while the case is being handled by the Washington Police Department.

The investigator, who wanted to remain anonymous, said 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, between January 2015 and late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21.

WikiLeaks published the acquired emails on July 22, less than two weeks after the DNC staffer was killed. Wikleaks would later add to the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Rich’s killer or killers.

“WikiLeaks has decided to issue a US$20k reward for information leading to conviction for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich,” the organization announced.

The bombshell new evidence is similar to the finding of Rod Wheeler, a former DC detective and Fox News contributor, whose private investigation firm was hired by Rich’s family. The results of Wheeler’s investigation were revealed Monday evening.

“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and Wikileaks,” he said. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”

Wheeler claims someone powerful is trying to block the investigation into the murder of Rich, saying his investigations “shows someone within the DC government, Democratic National Committee or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward.” Wheeler says the DC police have been told to stand down.

“That is unfortunate. Seth Rich’s murder is unsolved as a result of that.”

Seth Rich’s family spokesperson, however, denied the allegations, claiming “we see no facts, we have seen no evidence” showing Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks.

“Even if tomorrow, an email was found, it is not a high enough bar of evidence to prove any interactions as emails can be altered and we’ve seen that those interested in pushing conspiracies will stop at nothing to do so”