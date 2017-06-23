Nebraska Democratic Party Official Fired for Saying He’s Glad Steve Scalise Got Shot

A senior Nebraska Democratic Party official has been fired after an audio recording was posted online of him condoning the attempted assassination of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Phil Montag, the party’s former technology chairman, expressed anger at Scalise’s position on healthcare reform in a conversation at a private resident in Omaha.

“His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to fucking kick people off fucking health care. I’m glad he got shot,” Montag said. “I wish he was fucking dead,” he continued.

Fox 42 News Nebraska reached out to the state party’s chairwoman Jane Kleeb who confirmed Montag’s identity.

“We obviously condemn any kind of violence, whether it’s comments on Facebook or comments in a meeting,” Kleeb told Fox 42.

When asked about the recording, Montag claimed the recording had been edited and denied that he ever called for the congressman’s death.

“Like every decent American I am saddened and horrified by the shooting of Congressman Scalise,” Montag wrote in an email to the Omaha World-Herald. “I do not and did not wish for his death. I am hopeful that the entirety of the original, unedited recording will emerge so we can get to the truth of the matter.”

The leaked recording is the second this month of a Nebraska Democrat making insensitive remarks about Scalise. Chelsey Gentry-Tipton was asked to step down from her post as chairwoman for the Nebraska Democratic Party Black Caucus after she described Scalise’s condition as “funny” in a Facebook post.

Scalise, along with a Capitol Police officer, a Congressional aide, and a lobbyist were shot June 14th by left-wing activist James Hodgkinson during a team practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. The gunman later died from his injuries.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.