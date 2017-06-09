Nancy Pelosi Says She Wishes Bush, McCain, or Romney Were President

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi has seen the light and decided that former president George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain and Mitt Romney are actually extremely awesome and deserve our unrepentant worship.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the California Democrat recounted her first interaction with Donald Trump as president. After Trump allegedly opened the meeting by proclaiming that he had “won the popular vote,” Pelosi lamented about how she wished a more traditional Republican like the former president, McCain, or Romney were in the White House.

Check out the clip below:

Quite the story from Nancy Pelosi about her first meeting with Trump—and his insistence that he won the popular vote. (via @Morning_Joe) pic.twitter.com/xvmCmJA6el — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2017

Pelosi proceeded to mock Trump supporters by saying they’d support “any mammal” that wasn’t Hillary Clinton. Of course, given the fact that Trump was the only candidate who exhibited human qualities in the last election, it’s hard to blame anyone for choosing him over an unverified lizard person or robot.

Later in the interview, Pelosi described a back and forth with the president over the vote totals of the last election. She later said that Trump “hasn’t risen to the occasion” of being president and described her sincere respect for the office.

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has said she wished Bush was president again. Back in April, she said that she “never thought [she’d] see the day” when she wished Bush was president again. Such a 180 is particularly surprising for Pelosi, considering her treatment of the former Republican president. In a 2006 advertisement that was later pulled, the Pelosi-connected Democratic group MoveOn.org compared Bush to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.