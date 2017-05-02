Missouri Official: Clarence Thomas Is ‘A Black Political Zombie’ Who Shouldn’t Be Asked to Speak

St. Louis’ Bar Association has invited Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to give the keynote speech at its annual Law Day Celebration—an invitation that piqued a member of the Missouri Board of Education.

Mike Jones, who is also a columnist for the St. Louis American, described Clarence Thomas as “a black political zombie” and “a breathing example of what the evil of American racism looks like when it metastasizes in a black body.”

Jones says that Thomas is one of two Supreme Court Justices “uniquely worthy of the contempt of black Americans”—the other one being Chief Justice Roger Taney, who led the notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery.

Much of Jones’ attack on Thomas is ad hominem. To the extent he does explain his ire, Jones is furious that the Justice would hold different political opinions than he does.

By Jones’ reckoning, Thomas’s interpretation of the law amounts to “legal rationalizations for the political and economic subjugation of the least of those in America, especially if they’re black.”

Jones also slams the bar association and its 5,600 members—including black lawyers who haven’t protested loudly enough for Jones’ satisfaction.

“If black lawyers remain silent,” he writes, “they help legitimize the judicial philosophy of Clarence Thomas, which is antithetical to the wellbeing of the black community.”