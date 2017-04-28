Milo Yiannopolous Announces New Media Venture Called ‘MILO Inc.’

Milo Yiannopolous has been quiet since the University of California Berkeley practically burned down its own campus to prevent him from speaking, but the self-described “media sensation, conservative celebrity and youth culture icon” says he’s spent the last few months forming up a major media conglomerate and he’s ready to take on political correctness in a big way.

Dubbed, “MILO Inc.,” Yiannopolous’s new venture will include, he says, a publishing platform, an event management arm, and a “talent factory” dedicated to “the destruction of political correctness and the progressive left.”

The company will also, unsurprisingly, center around Milo’s personal career, managing his “books, tours, merchandise and radio and TV opportunities” – but don’t call it merely a blog or a vanity project.

“I will spend every waking moment of the rest of my life making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists and other professional victims a living hell,” Milo said in a statement on Facebook. “Free speech is back — and it is fabulous.”

Milo claims that the company will be based in Miami, have a staff of 30 and has already raised $12 million in investment, though he won’t provide media with more than a single sheet of a contract, redacted to protect his financial backers.

He also says he has all the talent to make a multi-media entertainment behemoth work, telling Vanity Fair that he has “access to a talent pipeline that no one else even knows about. All the funniest, smartest, most interesting young YouTubers and all the rest of them who hate feminism, who hate political correctness.”

Part of that will be using MILO Inc. to cultivate the “generation that’s coming up, it’s about 13, 14, 15,” among whom he says he’ll find a worthy successor to his crusade.

And Milo is already predicting success, with characteristic modesty. “I’m deeply humbled and honored, of course. Obviously, I’ve done a lot of soul-searching over the past few months and I’ve come to a conclusion,” his Facebook post continued.

“I’ve realized that I’m really, really important. There’s a war being waged out there for free speech and I’m the only one who can win it for the forces of light.”