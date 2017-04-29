Militant ‘Antifa’ Activists Have ‘Deep Ties’ to Notorious NAMBLA Pedophiles

Militant “Antifa” leftists responsible for organizing the riots in Berkeley have been tied to NAMBLA, a notorious pedophile group whose name is an acronym for “North American Man/Boy Love Association”.

The Antifa group — known as the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) — has been linked to anti-Republican violence that rocked Berkeley several times this year (“By Any Means Necessary” is Sartre quote that was famously invoked by Malcolm X in a call for racial violence). BAMN’s efforts led to the riots at UC Berkeley against the alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. Earlier this month, BAMN’s plans to disrupt conservative writer Ann Coulter’s speech at UC Berkeley caused its cancellation over safety concerns.

This weekend, new documents surfaced by the Daily Caller allege deep ties between BAMN and the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). According to the documents, BAMN’s parent organization worked directly with NAMBLA prior to founding BAMN. Additionally, one of BAMN’s founders is an admitted member of the pro-pedophile activist group and described society’s disdain for pedophiles as a “witch-hunt.”

As Heat Street previously detailed, BAMN was founded in 1995 as a “front group” for a Detroit-based communist party called the Revolutionary Workers League—an organization deemed radical even by UC Berkeley standards. Many of BAMN’s leading members have also been members of RWL.

Internal NAMBLA publications provided to The Daily Caller describe the RWL as being “supportive of gay rights in general and NAMBLA in particular.” In addition to organizational details, the NAMBLA publications contained erotic stories about underage boys. A separate NAMBLA bulletin described the RWL as a “NAMBLA ally.”

Per the investigation by the The Daily Caller, BAMN founder and co-chair Shanta Driver has had open affiliations to RWL since 1983, according to a communist publication called the Workers Vanguard. Driver also identified herself as an RWL member in the LA Times in 1995 during a Berkeley protest.

Driver’s former law partner, Eileen Scheff, who represented BAMN at the Supreme Court, has been a self-described member of NAMBLA and is identified within a 1992 NAMBLA bulletin as an RWL member. At a 1991 press conference, Scheff spoke out against the “witch-hunt” of pedophiles.

“As an activist in the legal and political struggle for lesbian/gay rights and for freedom of sexual expression, I am here to support NAMBLA and to demand that the witch-hunt against it must be stopped,” said Scheff. “The media and police are targeting NAMBLA because it stands for the rights of young people to have consensual sex with whomever they want.”

Scheff called for the creation of “youth-controlled centers” where children could freely have sex.

As a pro-pedophile organization, NAMBLA proposes eliminating age of consent laws, providing children the ability to divorce their parents, and the end of age-based curfews. Its most famous affiliated member was the acclaimed poet Alan Ginsberg.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.