Michael Moore Vows to Bring Down the President by Staging Trump Play on Broadway

Although unkind observers might say portly left-wing polemicist Michael Moore has been doing farce for a few years now, he’s never officially done theater before.

That’s changing with his new one-man show called The Terms of My Surrender which begins on Broadway for three months from July at the Belasco Theater.

The show will be about President Trump. Moore told the New York Times his stage show is a “very developed piece of entertainment for people who like to think…it’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman.”

The poster for the show poses the question: “Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?”

The answer to that surely rhymes with “Go” and means the precise opposite. For Moore’s 2004 anti-George W. Bush doc Fahrenheit 9/11 grossed $119 million but, despite a noisy campaign, failed to result usher in a John Kerry Presidency.

And in spite of his best efforts, Michael Moore in Trumpland—his documentary depicting a recent one-man show in a theatre in a Republican town in Ohio released last October—evidently didn’t do much to put Hillary Clinton in the White House.

To be fair to Moore, a year ago he did predict that Trump was a far greater electoral threat than many liberals gave him credit for.

But the show sounds like it has got a long way to go. Moore said, “There is going to be a certain amount of rabble-rousing. There’s a good chance we’ll have some surprise guests throughout the run, and some surprise post-show excursions that will vary night to night.”

Moore added although he doesn’t have much direct theater experience, he has seen a lot of shows and once got mugged in Times Square.

Will audience members of The Terms of My Surrender feel similarly mugged? We’ll find out for sure in July.