Michael Moore Launches His Own ‘Secure’ Site for Trump Whistleblowers

Just one day after the NSA announced it had arrested a leaker from within its own ranks, progressive documentarian Michael Moore has announced he’s opening his own whistleblower website, where concerned members of the Trump administration can submit stolen documents.

“Trumpileaks” is hosted on Moore’s own website, but instead of being an actual drop-off for your damning Donald documents, its just a list of secure apps and encryption programs you can download, along with Moore’s contact information.

Moore’s Signal phone number and WhatsApp messaging number are both 929-451-7267, for example, just in case you have a burning need to spill Trump’s deepest, darkest secrets. He’s looking for “information and documents as well as photographs, video and/or audio recordings” of Trump or any of Trump’s close friends, senior staff and advisers.

And he seems a bit desperate for information—wordily claiming on the site that releasing evidence of Trump’s malfeasance is the patriotic duty of all American civil servants.

“Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement, or the private sector with knowledge of the crimes, lies, and general misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are encouraged to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny,” the site says.

Moore says he’s producing a documentary, out this fall, called Farenheit 11/9, a clever, Trump-inspired play on the title of his Farenheit 9/11 film, chronicling (with a lot of creative license) the Bush administration’s role in handling the September 11th terrorist attacks.

He’s also staging a one-man play on Broadway that he’s already claimed will be singlehandedly responsible for Trump’s impeachment (of course).

Moore’s site is unclear about what will happen once you release documents into his possession, or what the chain of responsibility looks like once documents or photos are submitted through his secure apps and email systems. Presumably, he intends to use any video or audio recordings in his movie, but the site is mum on exact details.

Potential whistleblowers might want to be extra careful, anyway, given that the NSA was able to locate their own leaker within just a few hours, using apparent creases in the scanned documents and, reportedly, a series of tiny yellow dots, printed in the missive’s top right hand corner.