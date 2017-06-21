Melania Trump’s Flawlessness Is the Most Consistent Thing About Trump Administration

The Trump White House may be the single most inconsistent Presidential administration in American history. Nothing stays the same at 1600 Pennsylvania for more than 24 hours, and that includes the President’s hairstyle.

But there is one constant, one island of sanity in the churning oceans of Trumpian DC life, marred further by media, White House officials, Sean Spicer press briefings, old Russians, fidget spinners, and Twitter.

Melania.

Melania Trump is as radiant as Paul Ryan is ripped. As Bernie Sanders is woke. As Steve Bannon is pre-diabetic. Every time she steps out of the official residence or off Marine One, she’s sculpted from head to toe in fashions that look made to measure, —no curated—for the task at hand.

In Belgium, for example, she rocked that most difficult of sartorial choices: the beige suit.

Here she is in Italy, demonstrating that she doesn’t handle international currency, she is international currency, and she could break the Italian economy simply by adopting Stefano Gabbana.

Melania even manages to occasionally use her frocks to cast a life-like glow on her husband’s orange pallor.

Often confronted with sticky situations, her husband Donald could learn much from Melania’s adaptability. Here, for example, Melania is wearing an article of clothing—culottes—that have never looked good on a woman in human history.

And yet, Melania looks less like she’s wading, terrified, through a flooded fishing village in the Middle Ages, and more like she is utterly non-plussed that someone has sewn her skirt into pants when she wasn’t looking.

This week, as chaos swirled in the Oval Office, Melania was the paragon of stability, meeting the President and First Lady of Panama in a baby blue Michael Kors with military detailing—conveying not just a sense of presence, but of order.

It matters not that once inside, her husband spent an afternoon reminding the Panamanian that the United States built the canal that made his country famous, or that no one’s seen the super-secret health care bill Republicans are working on. They saw her floral Christian Louboutins, and that’s all that matters.

Shine on, Melania, shine on. We’re counting on you.