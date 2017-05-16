Marco Rubio Triggers Nation’s Media With Bible Quotes About Peace

Sen. Marco Rubio decided to begin his Tuesday—after a bizarrely chaotic Monday—with a few carefully selected Bible versus about peace, not letting hearts be “trouble or afraid,” and committing his life and daily actions to God.

It might not be something everyone does, or even thinks to do – share one’s private faith with the whole of social media—but Rubio seems to do it quite often.

On Monday night, however, his curated selection of New Testament quotes triggered an already jumpy national news media who immediately assumed Rubio had either gone off the deep end or fully committed to instituting a theocracy straight out of the Handmaid’s Tale.

The Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin seemed uniquely triggered.

Fortunately, Leah McElrath, who works with ShareBlue and is, apparently, a leader in the anti-Trump “resistance” was quickly reassured by her followers familiar with the Bible versus in question that Rubio was not pursuing a Christian hegemony, but providing his followers with calming reassurance that dark times can pass.

That only terrified her further, however.

Rubio, for his part, has yet to comment on President Trump’s potential leaks to Russian officials, and has not, as far as Heat Street‘s sources on the Hill can tell, retreated into a bunker to live out the imminent apocalypse, so perhaps everyone can just calm down.