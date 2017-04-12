Major French Presidential Candidate Now Has A Video Game Where You Rob the Rich

To support his presidential campaign, fans of a French politician have released a video game where players can attack greedy businessmen and wealthy politicians and steal their money.

Lest the game’s radical premise didn’t tip you off, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is a radical leftist. He’s gone on the record as an admirer or Mao Zedong, and the Unsubmissive France party, which he founded, is actually even further left than the Socialist Party—and remember, this is France we’re talking about.

At age 65, Mélenchon has a Bernie Sanders thing going on, attracting substantial support among French youth. By some recent polls, he’s risen to third place in the scrappy election.

Though game, called “Fiscal Kombat,” was created by a volunteer posse of his admirers, it was met with approval by the official campaign. Mélenchon even filmed himself playing it, posting the video on YouTube.



“The hero of the game, it’s me,” Mélenchon says. “I and the people playing my character fighting the oligarchs. It’s a battle. We catch them, we shake them and it drops euros, and euros can be put in a common pot.”

Among the figureheads ready for a shakedown: Nicolas Sarkozy and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.