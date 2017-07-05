Lindsay Lohan Begs Twitter to Stop Bullying Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan recently emerged from a self-imposed social media hiatus, and her first act of business back on Twitter is to defend President Donald Trump from all the haters.

The embattled Mean Girls star who now resides in Europe, took to social media late Tuesday night to excoriate Trump’s critics, responding to trolls—even small-time social media users—and thanking users who Tweeted their support to the President.

Lohan didn’t stop there. Clearly on a mission to rehabilitate the image of the entire First Family, she kept going, pressing for social media users to stop “#Bullying” not just Donald, but Melania.

She claimed to have spent time with the First Couple, and that she knew them to be “kind.”

The crusade represents something of a change of heart for Lohan who said she supported the President “personally” during the Presidential campaign last year, but who offered her enthusiastic political support for Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton (not that Clinton asked).

“I know Donald Trump, he is a nice person,” she told media back in the summer of 2016. “I like Donald as a person, but I’m a Hillary Clinton fan.”

During a question and answer with the Daily Mail back in February, Lohan urged fellow entertainers, however, to drop their opposition to Trump and “join him” so that he can truly make America great again.

Lohan didn’t exactly earn respect from her fans for her bold stance on bullying Trump, though. Some of them even appropriated quotes from Lohan’s last, true hit, Mean Girls, to give her an idea of how well her support would be received.

Trump, for his part, has not thanked Lohan for stepping to his defense. He is a fan, however, having told Howard Stern in an interview a few years ago that he thought the former child star was “deeply troubled,” but that that could make her “great in bed.”

A rep for Lohan did not respond to Heat Street‘s request for further comment, but Lohan herself reportedly told friends recently that she’s “focusing on the positive things” in her life, and that she is “#blessed.”