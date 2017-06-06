Lena Dunham Backs UK Socialist Leader Jeremy Corbyn, Dooms His Campaign For Good

Lena Dunham, champion of every failed political candidate across the world and owner of a creepy card cutout, has openly endorsed the UK’s socialist Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in this week’s British general election. What a shock.

The millionaire HBO Girls star announced her support for Corbyn in an Instagram post accompanied with an image of a badge saying “Get on board with the ABSOLUTE BOY”.

In the post, Dunham wrote: “despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my UK friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party”.

She explained her decision behind the endorsement, claiming the Labour Party leader “will temper the fascism and darkness”and would be the best antidote against “racist and xenophobic” President Donald Trump.

“With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a just and fair leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment,” she said.

In the post, she also slammed Trump for not responding appropriately to the terrorist attacks in Britain, saying “We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence.”

Dunham has famously championed Hillary Clinton, who then lost the presidential election to Trump last year. Many have criticized the actress for contributing to the view that Clinton’s campaign represents preachy out-of-touch Hollywood elites.

Following the election lost, Dunham remained a voice (albeit unwanted) in politics and have often voiced her opinion on issues. Back in May, she blamed weight loss on cuts to Planned Parenthood and “American misogyny.”

“An election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny. Watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains,” she wrote on Instagram, explaining her weight loss.

More recently, she also endorsed Democrat Jim Johnson, who’s running for governor of New Jersey, dooming his campaign for good.