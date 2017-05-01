Latest Budget Deal Another Big Loss for GOP

So much for the Republicans’ promises of big changes in Washington.

After weeks of anxiety, Congressional leaders of both parties reached a deal on Sunday to fund the government through September and avert any chance of a government shutdown.

The deal features spending increases for immigration enforcement, but does not include funding for a wall along the Mexican border, one of President Trump’s top campaign promises. Despite promises of domestic spending cuts, the deal features an increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health and only a 1 percent cut in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposed budget also includes a clause reimbursing New York City the expenses it incurred for protecting Trump and his family.

A budget deal that still includes federal funding for controversial organizations like Planned Parenthood marks another legislative defeat for the GOP. Democrats expressed pleasure with the deal.

“This agreement is a good agreement for the American people and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “The bill ensures taxpayer dollars aren’t used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison-pill riders, and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education and infrastructure.”

The budget deal marks the end of President Trump’s first 100 days, which has few legislative accomplishments so far. Some reports suggest Republicans may try repealing ObamaCare again in the upcoming weeks.

