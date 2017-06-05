Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Isn’t Happy with Trump’s Travel Ban Tweets

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has a very different take from his wife on Donald Trump’s early morning “travel ban” defense on Twitter.

Trump launched into a Twitter tirade against his own administration’s travel restriction policy, which puts a temporary hold on visas from several countries known to support terror organizations, calling the second version of the policy, now under litigation, “watered down” and “politically correct.”

He also bucked his own communications department by insisting the executive order be termed a “travel ban.”

George Conway quickly pointed out that Trump’s missives could undermine his own administration’s efforts, noting that Trump’s executive order will likely have to face Supreme Court scrutiny, and the Trump administration line on the subject should be consistent.

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad,” Conway Tweeted.

“OSG” is the Office of the Solicitor General—the lawyers in charge of defending Trump’s policies at the Supreme Court.

George Conway’s displeasure over Trump’s obsession with social media may be part of the reason he withdrew his name from consideration for a Justice Department post. The DC power lawyer (and longtime friend of Donald Trump) had been tapped to lead the DOJ’s Civil Division but said in a statement last week that he’d prefer, for now, to remain in the private sector.

Conway was also reportedly considered for the role of Solicitor General. Clearly, though, George isn’t disappointed that he wasn’t honored with that appointment.

Federal judges have taken Trump’s comments into consideration when deciding whether his executive order meets Constitutional requirements. An appeals panel, hearing arguments on the EO in early May, asked the Justice Department lawyers repeatedly whether the President’s own comments undermined their argument that the “travel ban” is only temporary, and is not, at its core, discriminatory against Muslims.

As for George Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, well, she’s been trying to do her best to rectify Trump’s public commentary with the party line. This morning, she claimed the press were simply reading too much into Trump’s Tweets, complaining to the Today Show that, “[t]his obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what of he does as president.”

Family dinner tonight might be a little tense.