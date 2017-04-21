Ivanka Trump Cancels Her Book Tour Because of ‘Ethical Concerns’

Ivanka Trump and her father may have no trouble communing with foreign leaders where their business interests are at stake—posing ethical concerns that have inspired numerous lawsuits—but a public tour promoting her upcoming book on motherhood is just a step too far for the First Daughter.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances,” Ivanka posted on her Facebook page Friday.

The book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success, is due out later in the spring. Ivanka signed on to write the tome in 2015, around the same time her father announced his run for President, but says that she never intended to time the book to coincide with her father’s first term in office.

“I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November,” she said in her statement.

She will also donate her quarter million dollar book advance to a variety of charities, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the National Urban League. She’s earmarked the money to fund “women’s initiatives” that support working mothers and their children.

As for what will happen to the proceeds and profits from the books sales, well, Ivanka didn’t say, but those finances could prove problematic, since ethics rules prevent Ivanka from profiting off her position as a senior adviser to the President, a role she made official just last month by staking out a spot in the West Wing.

It is interesting, of course, that while she considers a book tour ethically murky, Ivanka has not applied the same standards to her meetings with foreign leaders, particularly of countries where Ivanka Trump-branded goods are manufactured, like China.

Certainly the whole Trump family labors under speculation that President Trump’s decisions are made with his corporation’s future, and the future of his real estate investments in mind. But Ivanka has a business whose success is judged quarter by quarter, and despite paperwork separating her from day-to-day management, her day-to-day work will undoubtedly have an impact.

Cancelling the book tour is a step in the right direction—but it remains to be seen whether Ivanka will follow through when it comes to all situations, even the ones that aren’t public.