Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Thinking of Moving Back to NYC

Princeling in Chief Jared Kushner is once again at the center of a crisis engulfing the White House, with reports indicating the President’s son-in-law is under investigation for allegedly requesting a secure channel for the campaign to speak to Russian authorities.

But Kushner is, reportedly, conducting his own investigation – into whether he and Trump’s daughter Ivanka should move back to New York City, where they lived before joining her father’s administration.

The White House claims that Kushner was trying to help the campaign’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn get a handle on the situation in Syria, but Kushner’s name has still dominated headlines.

Jared had been well on his way to being among his father-in-law’s most trusted advisers, but the unwanted media attention has put his ability to influence White House policy in jeopardy.

Ivanka, meanwhile, has been largely unsuccessful in pushing for her own policy priorities: a child care tax credit and guaranteed maternity leave for all American workers. Although the programs appear in the White House’s suggested budget, sources close to the budget fight in Congress say they could be among the first of Trump’s proposed projects on the chopping block.

The pair has, according to early reports, given themselves six months to succeed in Washington at their new careers, or return to New York City, where Ivanka would go back to her signature clothing and accessories corporation, and Kushner would go back to real estate investment and development.

Kushner, according to the New York Times, has been talking to friends about leaving, and they say he’s serious.

This marks a big change for Kushner, who was quickly sweeping up West Wing responsibilities, handling everything for the administration, from health care and tax reform to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Previous reports from the Oval Office had Kushner pulling ahead of Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus for control over his father-in-law’s agenda.

The move will be good news for their neighbors who haven’t quite taken to the street’s newest residents.