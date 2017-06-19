Is Laura Ingraham the New Sean Spicer?

The White House is reportedly talking to conservative talk radio hosts and media personalities about taking over Sean Spicer’s daily press briefing, as Spicer is tagged for a “promotion” to White House communications director.

Spicer is reportedly trading in his daily television show to focus on the White House’s overall communication strategy and to lead the White House communications department. That slot became empty when Mike Dubke departed in May. Or, for that matter, filling a slot left empty since whenever, as this White House hasn’t exactly been top notch with outward-facing communications.

The White House insists that this is a “promotion” for Spicer, though his duties aren’t technically changing, according to a release issued by deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office,” Sanders’ statement read.

Spicer won’t be handling the daily press briefing any longer, though, and the White House is looking for a new candidate to serve as their sacrificial lamb.

This time, though, when picking a personality to interact with the media, the White House isn’t looking for a professional like Spicer or a career staffer like Sanders.

Fed up with how the media has treated the two press briefing leaders, Trump reportedly wants someone to engage the media in a less traditional, more aggressive manner. So the White House is opening up the job to right-leaning talk show hosts and openly conservative media figures including fiery radio personality Laura Ingraham, POLITICO reports.

Ingraham, staffers tell the DC site, met with both Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus last week.

If Ingraham does happen to take over the podium, mainstream media White House reporters are in for a very different sort of press briefing. The host and editor of LifeZette is not known to pull punches and has been harshly critical of what she believes is a heavily biased, left-leaning media. She’s also a strong Trump supporter, having been a voice for the now-President since midway through the campaign.

Reporters can probably expect a more argumentative daily briefing, to say the least. And SNL should probably expect plenty of fodder, even if Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer has left the building.