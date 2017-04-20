In Final Insult to Hillary Clinton, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin Dine at the White House

Former Alaska governor-turned-Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin dined at the White House Wednesday night, and brought her friends Ted Nugent and Kid Rock to enjoy some quality time with President Donald Trump.

Early Thursday morning, Palin posted that she’d had a “great night” hanging with Trump and her crew, and even got a chance to visit the Oval Office where she and the President pretended to pore thoughtfully over what appeared to be a set of blank documents on the Resolute Desk.

If that wasn’t enough, though, on their way out, the group decided to pay their respects to a notable figure’s portrait, in what can only be described as the final insult to Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent, resulting in a photo opportunity that will likely haunt Robby Mook’s dreams for the rest of his life.

The best part may be that it looks like Hillary is anxious to be part of the photo, with her hands on Kid Rock’s shoulder and Sarah Palin’s coif. The real Hillary is unlikely to be as enthusiastic about her only posed picture in the White House since the mid-1990s.