Idea Drought: Democratic Group Revives Old Healthcare Ad With Paul Ryan Killing Grandma

Immediately following the attempted assassination of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise by a left-wing activist, Americans were promised a new kind of civility in our national politics. Things were getting too heated and could lead to more violence against our elected officials.

Turns out, folks at the Agenda Project Action Fund didn’t get the memo. In a video released on its YouTube channel this week, the 501(C)4 rereleased an updated version of its infamous 2012 advertisement featuring Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair off a cliff.

At the end of the video, the website asks watchers to visit SaveGranny.org, which features a petition asking Senate Republicans not to pass health-care reform.

Deep stuff. Of course not as deep as how the Agenda Project describes itself on its website. A “fundamentally different kind of organization,” the group “seeks to repeatedly strike the collective nerve in the body politic and in so doing to create a resonance that lives long after the initiation communications is complete.”

In other words, the Agenda Project is what happens when you give a bunch of 24-year-olds who’ve never been told that their ideas are tired a bunch of money to troll Republicans.

The group endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic Primary.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.