Huma Abedin Reportedly Shopping Tell-All Book About Her Life

Hillary Clinton’s right hand woman, Huma Abedin, is reportedly shopping a tell-all book to publishers and has been meeting with top-notch literary agents and publishing houses over the last few weeks.

Abedin has been part of Clinton’s career since her time in the Senate, and has been long rumored to be the brains behind Clinton’s political strategy, serving as the mastermind of Clinton’s two failed runs at the White House, in 2008 and 2012.

Now that Clinton is looking at retirement, though, Abedin is out of a job, and a $2 million book deal might be exactly what she needs to hold on to her New York City apartment and keep her husband Anthony Weiner’s legal defense team on retainer.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Abedin was speaking with close friends in Hollywood during her recent trip out to LA, and that they’ve encouraged her to pursue various options for telling her side of the story—both literary and film. And Abedin, who struggled as the wife of a notorious troubled politician and the top assistant to another, definitely has a compelling story, made for the bestseller list, or the small screen.

But, as the Reporter points out, Abedin’s success at selling her story depends largely on how “out there” she’s willing to be: whether the book will be a “life story” style inspirational tale of breaking glass ceilings and temporarily leaving sex addicted husbands, or whether she’s willing to dish on details when it comes to Clinton’s abortive Presidential campaign and her husband’s bizarre behavior.

Since Clinton has reportedly “blessed” her efforts, it’s definitely not going to have anything salacious about her former boss.

It might not have anything about Weiner, either. Right now, the disgraced former Congressman-slash-disgraced former NYC mayoral candidate-slash-disgraced former political consultant is nervously awaiting a decision by Federal law enforcement whether to charge him over sexually explicit messages he sent to an underage girl.

If Weiner is in jail or awaiting charges, Abedin’s testimony could be important, and that could mean fewer juicy details in her book.